Amber Enterprises Block Deal Alert: This foreign entity is likely to sell 4% stake

Ascent Investment Holdings, a private equity investor in Amber Enterprises Ltd. is likely to pare some of its stake in the company via block deals on Friday, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Share Market Live NSE

Sources said that Ascent is likely to sell 4 percent stake on Friday, with the deal offer price likely to range between Rs 2,800 and Rs 2,815.3 per share. The deal size is said to be Rs 379.4 crore.

As of the June quarter, Ascent Investment Holdings held 9.76 percent stake in Amber Enterprises.

Shares of Amber Enterprises have had a good year, with the stock rising nearly 50 percent so far in 2023. The stock also made a 52-week high of Rs 2,987.2 recently before correcting slightly from those levels.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 in May this year, the company's management expressed confidence of improving the Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) to 19-21 percent in the next three years. The company's RoCE currently stands at 15 percent.

Shares of Amber Enterprises ended 2 percent lower at Rs 2,800.