Starting October 17, Amazon Great Indian Festival will be a month-long affair this year

On Tuesday, e-commerce giant Amazon revealed the timeline of its much awaited sale event of the year ‘Great Indian Festival’, which will start from October 17. And unlike previous years, it is going to be a month-long event. The event will further help enterprises rebuild and accelerate their business in these tough times.

In a virtual press conference, Manish Tiwary, the Vice-President at Amazon India said, “It is going to be a month-long season of celebration, of festivities and that’s how we have designed the Great Indian Festival.”

Tiwary further stated, "The surge in online order volumes has prompted e-commerce companies to recruit fresh staff to service the orders. The registered Prime members are definitely buying more. While the frequency of purchasing has gone up, we are also experimenting with new categories and adding more items to their shopping carts. The company has also added new users."

Customers will also have the opportunity to experience new lucrative offers from sellers every day from a large pool of brands across various categories. These include electronic products like laptops, smartphones and headphones. There will also be deals on large appliances such as air purifiers, TVs, washing machines and dishwashers.

Amazon's highly-anticipated sale will feature over 900 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus and Apple. The other brands include Boat, Sennheiser, LG and Titan.

From Dhanteras store offering deals on gold coins, utensils to buying home décor for Diwali, the e-commerce company will take care of everything.

As per an internal survey conducted by the firm, Tiwary said, "There is a very strong demand for mid-range smartphones priced between Rs (15,000-25,000). That is a sweet spot we anticipate for this festive season."

With an unprecedented spike in sports equipment and yoga mats among other categories, consumers will now have more time to experiment with the kitchen segments such as kitchen/home appliances, gourmet foods and furniture.