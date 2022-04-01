Amazon workers in New York warehouse vote to form union, the first among e-commerce giant's US facilities

Workers at an Amazon.com facility in New York City's Staten Island on Friday voted in favor of forming a union, making it the online retailer's first US facility to organise.

Employees at the fulfillment center, known as JFK8, who supported the Amazon Labor Union secured a majority by hundreds of votes for the win.

A victory for organised labour at the second-largest US private employer is a historic first for the retailing behemoth in the United States and a milestone for labor advocates, who for years have considered Amazon's labour practices a threat to workers.

"We're disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees," the company said in a statement.

It added that it is evaluating options including filing objections based on inappropriate and undue influence by the NLRB.

The NLRB said Amazon has until April 8 to file any objections to the election.

Assuming the vote clears any objections and the union is certified by the NLRB as representing employees, union negotiators would still have to bargain with Amazon in order to deliver on expectations of better compensation and working conditions.