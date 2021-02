The Supreme Court has allowed National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to proceed with the hearing but has asked it not to pass any final order for sanctioning the scheme in Amazon vs Future case.

The apex court has allowed Future Retail to proceed with the plea for a nod before the NCLT. It has also issued notice to Future Retail on Amazon's plea seeking status quo.

Earlier this month, e-commerce Amazon moved Supreme Court against Future-Reliance Retail deal, challenging the lifting of "status quo" orders by the division bench of Delhi High Court.

Amazon, locked in legal disputes with Future, alleged that the Indian firm violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries last year. Future, however, denied any wrongdoing.

In August 2020, Future Group signed an agreement to sell its retail, wholesale and logistics business to Reliance Retail by way of a slump sale for Rs 24,713 crore.

Three months after the deal, Amazon approached the Singapore Arbitration Centre (SIAC) against the deal in October and won an interim award in its favour. A final ruling by the arbitrator in the matter is pending.