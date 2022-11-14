Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 people starting this week

By CNBCTV18.com

The cuts will focus on the e-commerce giant's devices unit, which houses voice-assistant Alexa, as well as its retail division and human resources, according to the report, which also said the total number of layoffs remains fluid.

Amazon.com Inc is planning to lay off about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. As of December 31 last year, Amazon had about 1.6 million full-time and part-time employees.

Amazon joins a bandwagon of US companies making deep cuts to its employee base to brace for a potential economic downturn.

Last week, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said it would cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13 percent of its workforce, to rein in costs.

As per a CNBC report, the company had already announced plans to freeze hiring for corporate roles in its retail business, and in recent months, Amazon has shut down its telehealth service, discontinued a quirky, video-calling projector for kids, closed all but one of its US call centres, axed its roving delivery robot, shuttered underperforming brick-and-mortar chains, and is closing, canceling or delaying some new warehouse locations.

Meanwhile, Twitter has laid off nearly half of its 7,500-strong workforce since Elon Musk took over, while Meta is firing over 11,000 employees in one of biggest layoffs a tech firm has seen around the world. Edtech platform Byju’s is letting go of about 2,500 employees to focus on sustainability and capital-efficient growth. And as macroeconomic factors worsen worldwide, some other firms are expected to go for mass layoffs.

With agency inputs