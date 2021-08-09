Amazon, Narayana Murthy,'s Catamaran to end JV for Cloudtail by May 2022

Amazon and Catamaran, an entity run by Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, will end their joint venture partnership for the parent company of Cloudtail after over seven years. The announcement comes on a day when the Supreme Court dismissed petitions by Amazon as well as of rival Flipkart to quash a probe by the competition watchdog over alleged practices such as preferential treatment to sellers.

Both companies announced on Monday that Prione Business Services Pvt. Ltd., the joint venture between Amazon and Catamaran is coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022 and that the two partners have mutually decided to not continue their joint venture beyond the end of its current term.

The move comes even as Amazon will face a probe from the Competition Commission of India over alleged anti-competitive practices such as preferential treatment to some sellers such as Cloudtail, on the basis of a complaint filed by Delhi Vyapar MAhasangh, a traders' association. Amazon adn rival Flipkart failed to get relief in their last ditch attempt to convince the Supreme Court to quash the CCI probe.

Catamaran and Amazon, however, did not cite the reason for the decision.

"The JV has enabled over 300,000 sellers and entrepreneurs to go online and enabled 4 million merchants with digital payment capabilities, providing these SMBs and merchants access to millions of customers across the country," the statement read.

Recently, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had written to Murthy asking him to end his partnership with Amazon. Amazon had to lower its stake in Prione in 2019 from 49 percent to 24 percent to meet the Press Note 2 (2018) guidelines, with Catamaran buying out the rest of the stake.