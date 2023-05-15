Amazon sacks 500 employees in India as a part of global workforce reductions

The ongoing layoffs in India are part of the broader layoffs announced by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in late March which is expected to impact approximately 9,000 employees worldwide.

Global e-commerce giant Amazon has gone through a fresh round of layoffs in India across different businesses and functions.

As per the reports, at least 500 employees in the country are being let go by the company under the current layoffs.

Multiple media reports said that these layoffs are affecting various departments, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), human resources, and support functions.

“On Friday, my whole team was laid off, 17 people in total. I checked around roughly hundred people who have been fired from PXT last week alone. PXT is one of the most vulnerable verticals,” the source said to Business Today.

The report by Business Today added that an employee working in the data management vertical at the company said, “More than 80 people were fired from data management teams on Friday. Severance is standard plus we will get medical insurance.”

Also, Amazon has shut down Amazon Digital Kendra, a seller support function, in its e-commerce business, Money Control reported citing sources.

