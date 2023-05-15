Amazon sacks 500 employees in India as a part of global workforce reductions

The ongoing layoffs in India are part of the broader layoffs announced by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in late March which is expected to impact approximately 9,000 employees worldwide.
Global e-commerce giant Amazon has gone through a fresh round of layoffs in India across different businesses and functions.
As per the reports, at least 500 employees in the country are being let go by the company under the current layoffs.
Multiple media reports said that these layoffs are affecting various departments, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), human resources, and support functions.
“On Friday, my whole team was laid off, 17 people in total. I checked around roughly hundred people who have been fired from PXT last week alone. PXT is one of the most vulnerable verticals,” the source said to Business Today.
The report by Business Today added that an employee working in the data management vertical at the company said, “More than 80 people were fired from data management teams on Friday. Severance is standard plus we will get medical insurance.”
Also, Amazon has shut down Amazon Digital Kendra, a seller support function, in its e-commerce business, Money Control reported citing sources.
The ongoing layoffs in India are part of the broader layoffs announced by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in late March which is expected to impact approximately 9,000 employees worldwide.
The layoffs came amid Amazon's e-commerce business experiencing a slowdown in growth, highlighting the challenging market conditions.
First Published: May 15, 2023 11:04 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom
May 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters
May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing
May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women
May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read