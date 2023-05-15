Amazon sacks 500 employees in India as a part of global workforce reductions

2 Min(s) Read
The ongoing layoffs in India are part of the broader layoffs announced by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in late March which is expected to impact approximately 9,000 employees worldwide.
Global e-commerce giant Amazon has gone through a fresh round of layoffs in India across different businesses and functions.
As per the reports, at least 500 employees in the country are being let go by the company under the current layoffs.
Multiple media reports said that these layoffs are affecting various departments, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), human resources, and support functions.