English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAmazon sacks 500 employees in India as a part of global workforce reductions

Amazon sacks 500 employees in India as a part of global workforce reductions

Amazon sacks 500 employees in India as a part of global workforce reductions
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 11:07:58 PM IST (Updated)

The ongoing layoffs in India are part of the broader layoffs announced by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in late March which is expected to impact approximately 9,000 employees worldwide.

Global e-commerce giant Amazon has gone through a fresh round of layoffs in India across different businesses and functions.

Live Tv

Loading...

As per the reports, at least 500 employees in the country are being let go by the company under the current layoffs.
Multiple media reports said that these layoffs are affecting various departments, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), human resources, and support functions.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X