Amazon India launches its first 'Digital Kendra' in Surat

Amazon India has launched its first-ever “Digital Kendra” in Surat. With the launch, the e-commerce giant plans on reaching out to digitize a large chunk of Gujarat’s 3.5 million MSMEs. The company says the first order business for the centre would be to support over a thousand MSMEs.

“Surat is one of the key MSME hubs in Gujarat, and the Amazon Digital Kendra in Surat will cater to 1,000 MSMEs in the vicinity,” said Amit Agarwal, Country Head, Amazon India, “Today, Amazon has more than lakh sellers based in Gujarat including artisans and local store-owners.”

According to Amazon, a digital Kendra is a physical resource centre that it hopes will provide MSMEs with the required support to avail themselves a range of third-party services. These services span personnel training, cataloging, shipping, logistics and GST support.

“A digital Kendra is also a one-stop-shop where companies can complete their digital transformation and sell online,” said Manish Tewari, Vice President, Amazon India, “It will also help sellers work with other programmes — like the global selling programme, which helps Amazon sellers tap into the export market.”

Early last year, Amazon’s Executive Chairman (then CEO), Jeff Bezos, visited India and announced an investment of $ 1 billion to help digitize 10 million MSMEs. This resource centre, Amazon India says, is a small part of that plan.

According to Amazon India, around 2.5 million MSMEs in the country have already been digitized since the e-commerce major made its India foray in 2013. This period, the company adds, has also resulted in a million direct and indirect jobs that it has helped generate.

“Since January last year, 300,000 new sellers have joined Amazon to grow their business, and we have also seen 50,000 neighborhood stores that have joined our ‘local shops’ programme,” Tiwari added, “Amazon’s exports programme has enabled $ 3 billion in cumulative exports.”

Interestingly, Amazon has reported a spike in the pace of its exports from India. While the company took 18 months to move from $ 1 billion to $ 2 billion in exports from India, the company’s last billion came in just 12 months.