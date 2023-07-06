India's largest trader lobby wants faster probe against Amazon

In a letter written to CCI's Chairperson Ravneet Kaur, CAIT has accused Amazon of anti-competitive practices and for use of dark patterns against consumers, contending that Amazon is forcing consumers to subscribe to its Prime membership and makes it next to impossible to cancel the same.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to expedite the existing investigation on complaints filed against Amazon, and has sought an interim halt on Amazon's operations in India till completion of the probe.

In a letter written to CCI's Chairperson Ravneet Kaur, CAIT has accused Amazon of anti-competitive practices and for use of dark patterns against consumers, contending that Amazon is forcing consumers to subscribe to its Prime membership and makes it next to impossible to cancel the same.

Observing nine online dark patterns being employed by several e-commerce companies and apps as violative of the Consumer Protection Act , the Department of Consumer Affairs had consulted several stakeholders on June 13 in Mumbai and urged them to stop such practices.

Hidden fees in online bookings, making consumers buy extra to qualify for free delivery, difficulty in being able to unsubscribe, false urgency, basket sneaking, confirm shaming, forced action to sign-up to access content, bait and switch, nagging and disguised ads have been identified as nine online dark patterns by the Indian government to crack down upon.

CAIT's National President BC Bhartia & Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal have said that the " Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the United States is in process of instituting a case against Amazon for misusing its market power to reward merchants that use its logistics and delivery services and punish those who don’t use these services."

They highlighted that the online seller has been doing the same in India since 2013 by creating an unequal playing field in e-commerce.

According to the letter, the total platform fee charged by Amazon from sellers registered on its platform has risen from 35 percent in 2016 to over 50 percent in 2022. It further claims that in addition to logistics and delivery fees, sellers also face expenses for advertising, warehousing, and other fixed costs. As a result, a registered seller who sells a product for $100 is left with only $50 to cover all costs and expenses.

The letter further alleged an in-built rigging in Amazon’s algorithm to choose the best sellers for its “Buy-Box”, a feature which allows consumers to add products directly to their carts by avoiding multiple steps in purchase of products.

Claiming pendency of multiple probes against Amazon by various Indian law enforcement agencies, CAIT has alleged deep discounting of products supplied by Amazon to its preferred sellers to enable predatory pricing by its preferred sellers.