India's largest trader lobby wants faster probe against Amazon

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jul 6, 2023 4:39:30 PM IST (Published)

In a letter written to CCI's Chairperson Ravneet Kaur, CAIT has accused Amazon of anti-competitive practices and for use of dark patterns against consumers, contending that Amazon is forcing consumers to subscribe to its Prime membership and makes it next to impossible to cancel the same.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to expedite the existing investigation on complaints filed against Amazon, and has sought an interim halt on Amazon's operations in India till completion of the probe.

Observing nine online dark patterns being employed by several e-commerce companies and apps as violative of the Consumer Protection Act, the Department of Consumer Affairs had consulted several stakeholders on June 13 in Mumbai and urged them to stop such practices.
X