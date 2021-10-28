Future Retail moves Delhi High Court, seeks stay on SIAC order

Future Retail has moved Delhi High Court (HC), seeking a stay on an interim order passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) on 21 October.

An emergency arbitrator granted an interim award in favour of Amazon. The order rejected Future Retail's plea to lift the stay on the company's Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail. It held that Future Retail was a party to the ongoing arbitration dispute between Amazon and Future Group pertaining to the sale of its assets to Reliance Retail.

Future Retail is seeking HC nod to proceed with seeking consent of shareholders, creditors to restructure group companies to enable retail asset sale.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.