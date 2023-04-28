Amazon's slowing cloud business overshadows return to profitability, revenue beat

2 Min(s) Read
For the current quarter, Amazon expects revenue to be between $127 billion - $133 billion, implying a 5-10 percent growth rate.
E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. reported revenue that was better-than-expectations in the January-March quarter, but the management raised concerns over slowing growth in the cloud business.
Recommended ArticlesView All
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India
Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Revenue for the quarter stood at $127.4 billion, higher than expectations of $124.5 billion.
Concerns emerged over Amazon Web Service, the company's cloud business, which had sales of $21.35 billion. While the figure was above estimates of $21.22 billion, the 16 percent growth during the quarter was slower than the 20 percent growth seen during the December quarter.
This was the fifth straight quarter of revenue growth slowing at AWS. The management during the earnings call said that AWS revenue growth rate in April is running 500 basis points lower than that seen in the March quarter. Some analysts are expecting that a slowdown in corporate technology spending can push AWS growth rates into single-digits by the end of the year.
Companies have been trimming their cloud spend in recent months amid a challenging economic environment, and CFO Brian Olsavsky said that clients continue to "tighten their belts."
Shares that gained as much as 10 percent during the initial earnings report, fell 2 percent in after-hours trading post the earnings call.
For the current quarter, Amazon expects revenue to be between $127 billion - $133 billion. Analysts projections are for $129.8 billion. The guidance implies sales growth between 5-10 percent for the June quarter.
Amazon has shut several underperforming businesses, like a telehealth program and a line of fitness wearables. It’s also slowed new warehouse expansion and paused construction of its second headquarters in Virginia, dubbed HQ2 to keep costs in check.
The company has laid off closed to 76,000 people by the end of March, taking the total headcount to 1.46 million. Advertising growth remained strong during the quarter, growing 23 percent year-on-year.
Amazon returned to profitability during the quarter, reporting a $3.2 billion net profit, compared to a $3.8 billion loss in the same period last year.
Shares ended 4 percent higher in regular trading but fell 2.1 percent after-hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
First Published: Apr 28, 2023 6:30 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!