Amazon committed to integrate with ONDC, says vice president for Asia Pacific region

In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta, Akhil Saxena, the Vice President for Asia Pacific at Amazon India, expressed the company's commitment to integrating with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). ONDC is a Indian government initiative that aims to provide a platform for anyone interested in selling online. Saxena mentioned that Amazon is actively exploring future opportunities within the ONDC framework.

Amazon India has reached a significant milestone by completing a decade in the country. Since its inception in 2013 with just 100 sellers, the e-commerce giant has experienced exponential growth and now boasts over 1 million sellers. One of the key features that Amazon India offers is same-day delivery in over 50 cities and next-day delivery in 180 cities.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta, Akhil Saxena, the vice president for Asia Pacific at Amazon India, expressed the company's commitment to integrating with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

ONDC is an Indian government initiative that aims to provide a platform for anyone interested in selling online. Saxena mentioned that Amazon is actively exploring future opportunities within the ONDC framework.

"ONDC is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to sell online. So it is a great initiative by the government. We are also committed to being integrated with ONDC and we are also exploring what could be the future opportunities for us in this partnership," Saxena said.

Despite the waning impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saxena emphasised that the demand for online shopping remains strong. While the initial boost from the pandemic has subsided, customers continue to engage in online shopping due to the convenience it offers, Saxena added.

Saxena also pointed out two significant factors contributing to Amazon's success in India. Firstly, the increased adoption of digital payments has played a crucial role in facilitating online transactions. Secondly, Amazon's customer base has expanded into the interior parts of the country, indicating the company's ability to reach and serve customers in previously untapped markets.