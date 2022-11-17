"Some roles are no longer required," says Amazon as it begins mass layoffs

Roger Lee, who runs the site Layoffs.fyi, and has been tracking tech firings since the start of the pandemic noted that "November has been the worst month so far in 2022,". According to data by Layoffs.fyi with Amazon layoffs November will see more than 32,000 tech workers become jobless.

Fear, anxiety, being jobless, running on a timer to find a job, grateful for the amazon experience and making oneself realise that "I can be next" is what Amazon employees are going through everyday after the company begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment.

“After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs. One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required," Dave Limp, Senior Vice President of Devices & Services wrote in a blog post on November, 16.

The company has laid off some employees in its devices group including in its retail division and human resource. According to a few Amazon employees working in India "what they feared has happened,"

"People working in the devices vertical particularly the Alexa AI in the India have been laid off. Infact, one whole team of some 15-20 people working in the Hyderabad location in the Alexa AI team has been laid off," an Amazon employee told CNBC-TV18.com.

A lot of people have posted about the same on LinkedIn.

Karan Saini who had been working in Amazon since past three years as a software engineer for the Alexa vertical wrote on LinkedIn "Today has been a really tough day for me as I have been laid off from Amazon......It's time to keep my spirits high and look for a new adventure,"

It's not just the struggle of the job the pain is on a timer for H1B visa holders. Shantanu Jamble who was a software engineer in Alexa Games wrote of LinkedIn, "I am on an H1B visa, so the race to find a job in 60 days starts now,"

Many employees in the Alexa AI team in India have been laid off after working for just 2 months, 4 months or a year. Krishnaa SA an ex employee now from the team wrote in LinkedIn " It was a really unfortunate day for me and a lot of other engineers who always dreamt of being and making a large impact to our society. My journey has ended right after 4 months with Alexa AI Local Info team,"

Adding to this many more employees especially in the non-tech part of the company are living their days with constant anxiety and passing their nights with the fear that they might wake up tomorrow and find the layoff letter in their mailbox.

"We speculated that Alexa devices will be impacted because it's low on profit and that happened, many also speculated that the recruitment teams will be impacted because why would a company need recruiters if they are going on a hiring freeze?, so yeah I am just making myself accept the reality everyday that I can be one amongst the 10,000 tomorrow," said an Amazon employee in the HR and recruitment department from Bangalore.

On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. Those job cuts would be effective beginning on Jan. 17.

Amazon would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN, which requires companies to provide 60 days’ notice if they have 75 or more full-time or part-time workers. Amazon employs more than 1.5 million workers globally, primarily made up of hourly workers.

Tech layoffs on a rise

The online retail giant, like other tech and social media giants, saw sizable profits during the COVID-19 pandemic, as homebound shoppers purchased more items online. But revenue growth slowed as the worst of the pandemic eased and consumers relied less on ecommerce.

During the third quarter of 2022, Amazon's North American operations lost $0.4 billion, compared with nearly $1 billion profit during the third quarter of 2021. As opposed to Amazon's $900 million loss in 2021, the company's Q3 loss of $2.5 billion was worse on the international front.

The Seattle-based company reported two consecutive losses this year, driven mainly by write-downs of the value of its stock investment in electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive.

The company returned to profitability during the third quarter, but investors were gloomy about its weaker-than-expected revenue and lackluster projections for the current quarter, which is typically good for retailers due to the holiday shopping season. Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky has said the company was preparing for what could be a slower growth period and would be careful about hiring in the near future.

Mass layoffs are rare at Amazon, but the company has had rounds of job cuts in 2018 and in 2001 during the dot-com crash. On the warehouse side, the ecommerce giant typically trims its workforce through attrition.

The retail behemoth follows other tech giants that have cut jobs in the past few weeks — a reversal from earlier this year, when tech workers were in high demand. Facebook parent Meta said last week it would lay off 11,000 people, about 13 percent of its workforce. And Elon Musk, the new Twitter CEO, slashed the company's workforce in half this month.

More than 120,000 tech workers have been laid off so far in 2022, eclipsing the total from all of 2020.