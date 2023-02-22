Amazon backs FreshToHome in $104 million funding round

In addition to Amazon, several existing investors in FreshToHome also participated in the funding round, including Iron Pillar, Investcorp, Investment Corporation of Dubai (the investment arm of the Government of Dubai), Ascent Capital, and others.

In what ranks as one of the largest funding rounds of 2023 thus far, Online fish and meat delivery platform FreshToHome has raised $104 million in its Series D round, with Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund taking the lead as the primary investor.

Notably, new investors who joined this funding round include E20 Investment Ltd, Mount Judi Ventures, and Dallah Albaraka. JP Morgan served as the placement agent for FreshToHome during the fundraising process.

Amazon's backing comes via its $250 million Amazon Smbahv Venture Fund launched in 2021 with an aim to invest in technology startups focused on digitising Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) to provide better demand access, operational efficiency, and improved supply chain management.

The fund has previously invested in content to ecommerce platform The Good Glamm Group, re-commerce startup Cashify, healthtech firm fitterfly and futuristic investment platform small case among others.

“We are excited to have Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund lead our Series D funding round. FreshToHome has pioneered the revolution of making 100n percent preservative and antibiotic-residue free fresh fish, seafood, meat and meat products accessible and affordable to all and that is our biggest USP," said Shan Kadavil, CEO & Co-founder of FreshToHome.

"We are now a ‘Proficorn’ with operational profitability across the company. As we strive to offer more value to our farmers and fishers, customers, employees and investors, our focus is on profitability and sustainable value creation,” she added.

This funding will provide additional resources to support FreshToHome's continued growth and expansion as it seeks to make high-quality, healthy food accessible to consumers worldwide, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2015, FreshToHome operates in India's highly competitive and mostly unorganised fresh meat and fish market. It sells over 2,000 certified fresh and chemical-free products and operates in more than 160 cities across India and the UAE. The platform works with 4000+ fishermen and farmers to electronically auction their produce for sale and eliminates middlemen.

“Our vision with the $250MM Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund is to empower the next generation of innovative, technology enabled companies led by visionary founders," said a spokesperson for the Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund.

"We are impressed with the FreshToHome management team led by Shan Kadavil and they have done some quality work in creating a robust technology enabled supply chain and scalable backward integrated capabilities to serve both customers as well as farmers and fishers. We are excited to partner with FreshToHome for the next phase of its growth."

In its Series C funding round two years ago, FreshToHome raised $121 million, with Investment Corporation of Dubai, IronPillar, and the US Government's development finance institution, DFC, leading the investment round.