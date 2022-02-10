Alstom in India to expand its talent pool by 15% in 2022

Alstom has always focused on having a diverse & inclusive workforce, leading to better ideation, foster innovation, and higher participation at the workplace. With a strong order backlog of close to 4 B from its operations, and the optimism for the Indian market, Alstom is looking to add 15% additional workforce to its talent pool by the end of 2022.

Certain that every individual should have equal weight of importance, Alstom's aim has always been to hire people of all gender identities, and abilities making their workforce more diverse and inclusive. With continued focus on hiring across the value chain from production to methods, supplies, and functions, the recruitment will be a mix of engineers, technicians, and data science specialists.

Further, the global Top Employers institute has re-certified Alstom as a Top Employer 2022 in the country and Asia-Pacific region along with Europe, North America and 13 other countries. Being the only organisation in the heavy engineering and mobility sector in India to be re-certified, Alstom continues to demonstrate its commitment towards creating a better workplace through excellent people practices.

Employee strength in the sub-continent has grown consistently over the past few years, from 2000++ in 2016 to roughly 9000++ team members today. Career progression has been an important part of Alstom's people policy and strategic tie-ups with multiple leading institutes, including ISB Hyderabad and BITS Pilani for various work-integrated learning programs has added value.

The company also has a dedicated program RENEW, for women candidates with 3+ years of experience and a career break of over 12 months, giving them an opportunity to join back and enhance their corporate careers. The company heavily invests in nurturing and training talent across levels, from young graduates to engineering experts to senior leaders who are contributing to smart and sustainable mobility.

Commending this achievement and announcing the new opportunities to pursue a career at Alstom, Alain SPOHR, Managing Director, India & South Asia, Alstom said, "We are extremely proud to have received the Top Employer certification once again. At Alstom, our people agenda is central to business. It is all about keeping people engaged with us and ensuring that they feel empowered and supported in their career aspirations. This also underscores our strong belief in building the right environment for our employees to continue exceling in their respective domains. As a result, our teams have continued to deliver outstanding performance even while some of them have been working remotely during the pandemic. Alstom acknowledges and celebrates the sheer dedication and commitment of our people."

Alstom Group is looking to recruit 7,500 talents worldwide in 2022. As a global leader in smart, sustainable and green mobility, Alstom needs to respond to the growing demand for greener, more modern train, metro and tram fleets with optimized capacity throughout the world. With an order book worth 77.8 billion, the Group is looking to recruit 7,500 talents worldwide in 2022.

This includes around 6,000 engineers and managers, mostly in Europe and Asia-Pacific, and around 1,500 workers and technicians, primarily in Europe, North America and Latin America. Alstom offers the possibility of starting a career with a wide range of opportunities for moving between jobs and geographical mobility to suit any aspiration. These recruitment requirements are defined for the long term, based on the Group's growth. They open career opportunities within motivated teams, as shown by the latest employee survey, in which over 80% said they were proud to work for Alstom.