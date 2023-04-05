Alliance Insurance Brokers partners with Ola to provide personal accident insurance cover to drivers

Through this initiative, Alliance Insurance Brokers is providing insurance protection to the drivers of Ola, with almost 2 lakh Ola drivers insured on a daily basis while they are on duty.

Alliance Insurance Brokers, one of the country's insurance service providers, has joined hands with India’s ridesharing company, Ola, to provide insurance security to its national network of Ola drivers. Through this initiative, Alliance Insurance Brokers is providing insurance protection to the drivers of Ola, with almost 2 lakh Ola drivers insured on a daily basis while they are on duty.

In case of any unprecedented event like an accident, ola drivers/family receive coverage for unfortunate deaths, hospitalisation expenses, including OPD (outpatient department) expenses, income protection for viral infections and accidental hospitalisation, child education cover, etc, Alliance Insurance Brokers said.

The policy also protects the family of the driver in case of sudden death from murder incidents. There have been instances where the driver’s family received insurance claims when the driver was murdered while on duty.

At any point of time, 2 lakh drivers can contact trusted and experienced doctors 24/7. This facility is powered by the Alyve Health platform, a comprehensive health benefits platform that enables seamless connection to healthcare provider’s right from the driver app.

Arvind Kumar Sharma, Associate Director, Alliance Insurance Brokers said, "Our partnership with Ola enables us to take healthcare to the palms of lakhs of drivers, a community at high risk that is always on the move and needs such instant care. Preventive action can potentially save the drivers many days of hospital stays and enable them to earn a consistent and predictable income. There are a number of drivers who meet with accidents and other challenges on a daily basis during their duty hours."

Speaking on the partnership, Pranshu Diwan, Sr. Director – OLA Insure said, "Ola has sponsored the entire premium for its drivers, and Alliance Insurance Brokers ensures smooth and seamless insurance coverage in three categories: cab rides, three-wheeler and two-wheeler rides. Rs 5 lakh is provided as an insurance cover for death; Rs 1,000 under hospi-cash per day and Rs 30,000 under OPD treatment, child education, etc., in addition to other benefits, including 24/7 doctor tele-consultation services."