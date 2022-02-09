Alliance Air's Bhuj-bound flight takes off without engine cover, DGCA orders probe

A Bhuj-bound Alliance Air flight, with 70 passengers on board, on Wednesday, took off from Mumbai airport without its engine cover. The flight landed safely at Gujarat's Bhuj airport and the passengers on board were safe. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe into the incident and summoned concerned officials.

The ATR aircraft completed flight without engine cover as engine cowling fell on the runway at Mumbai airport during take off. The incident took place at 6.30 am.

"An Alliance Air ATR aircraft landed safely at Bhuj from Mumbai after a part of the engine cowling fell down during take-off this morning. The flight had taken off from Mumbai. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an inquiry," ANI tweeted.

An Alliance Air ATR aircraft landed safely at Bhuj from Mumbai after a part of the engine cowling fell down during take-off this morning. The flight had taken off from Mumbai. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an inquiry. pic.twitter.com/gEdH0nN5Dn — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

Cowl protects aircraft engines from foreign particles, reduces drag and cools the engine.

Alliance Air is a subsidiary of Air India, which has been taken over by Tata Group from the government, and mainly operates on domestic routes as part of the government's regional connectivity scheme.