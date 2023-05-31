Allcargo Logistics shares drop after weak freight rates hurt March quarter earnings

A decrease in freight rates has impacted the overall numbers, with the Ocean Freight Index down 77 percent from a year ago and the Ocean Freight yields down 30 percent.

Shares of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. dropped as much as 5 percent in trade on Wednesday after weak freight rates impacted the company's March quarter earnings performance.

Revenue for the quarter fell 38 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,395 crore, compared to the figure in the March quarter last year, which is well above Rs 5,000 crore at Rs 5,464.2 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA fell by more than half, down by 63 percent to Rs 142.82 crore from nearly Rs 400 crore during the same period last year. EBITDA margin narrowed to 4.2 percent from 7.1 percent last year.

Net profit fell by over 75 percent year-on-year to Rs 51 crore, from Rs 221 crore during the year-ago period. A decrease in freight rates has impacted the overall numbers, with the Ocean Freight Index down 77 percent from a year ago and the Ocean Freight yields down 30 percent.

The company said that the volumes continued to remain lower in the flagship international supply chain business due to reduced global trade. Most leading international forwarders have reported 5-17 percent year-on-year drop in volumes in the quarter ending March 2023, Allcargo said in a press release.

The revenue of the international supply chain unit fell 41.8 percent to Rs 2,978.5 crore during the March quarter from Rs 5,121.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBIT of this segment fell by nearly 80 percent to Rs 77 crore.

On the other hand, revenue of the express distribution business increased by 10 percent from last year to Rs 415.7 crore. Operating losses for this business narrowed to Rs 14.2 crore from Rs 16.7 crore in the same quarter in financial year 2022.

Allcargo Logistics also announced the appointment of Adarsh Hegde, who is a long-time leader within the group, as the new managing director.