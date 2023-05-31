Allcargo Logistics shares drop after weak freight rates hurt March quarter earnings

A decrease in freight rates has impacted the overall numbers, with the Ocean Freight Index down 77 percent from a year ago and the Ocean Freight yields down 30 percent.

Shares of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. dropped as much as 5 percent in trade on Wednesday after weak freight rates impacted the company's March quarter earnings performance.

Live Tv

Loading...

Revenue for the quarter fell 38 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,395 crore, compared to the figure in the March quarter last year, which is well above Rs 5,000 crore at Rs 5,464.2 crore.