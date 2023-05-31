Allcargo Logistics shares drop after weak freight rates hurt March quarter earnings

2 Min(s) Read
A decrease in freight rates has impacted the overall numbers, with the Ocean Freight Index down 77 percent from a year ago and the Ocean Freight yields down 30 percent.
Shares of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. dropped as much as 5 percent in trade on Wednesday after weak freight rates impacted the company's March quarter earnings performance.
Revenue for the quarter fell 38 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,395 crore, compared to the figure in the March quarter last year, which is well above Rs 5,000 crore at Rs 5,464.2 crore.
Operating profit or EBITDA fell by more than half, down by 63 percent to Rs 142.82 crore from nearly Rs 400 crore during the same period last year. EBITDA margin narrowed to 4.2 percent from 7.1 percent last year.