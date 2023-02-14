Allcargo Logistics expects volume recovery in June quarter after December profit falls 60%

Allcargo Logistics expects volumes to recover in the first quarter of the next financial year after December quarter volumes turned out to be flat compared to the same period last year.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Allcargo's Chief Strategy Officer Ravi Jakhar said that the company has been growing market share and will continue to do so. He said that while he expects some sluggishness in volumes during the January to March quarter, a rebound will take place starting April.

Shares of Allcargo Logistics Ltd tumbled over 19 percent in trade on Tuesday after the logistics company recorded a decline in both revenue and profit during the December quarter. The decline was on a sequential as well as on a year-on-year basis.

Allcargo Logistics said its revenue for the third quarter stood at Rs 4,099 crore, down 26.8 percent from the year-ago period and 19.3 percent from the previous quarter ended September 2022.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 124.4 crore during the quarter, 61.6 percent lower than that last year and 35.5 percent lower than the previous quarter.

Operating profit, or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), for the December quarter fell 47.2 percent to Rs 229 crore compared with the year-ago quarter, while it was down 37.4 percent when compared with the previous quarter.

The company’s EBITDA margins also dropped to 5.6 percent from 7.8 percent last year and 7.2 percent in the September quarter.

Among the company’s key segments, revenue of the International Supply segment dropped 28.4 percent to Rs 3,671.4 crore. The segment’s Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) also declined 40.4 percent to Rs 231.9 crore during the period from Rs 389.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Express Distribution segment contributed revenue of Rs 435.5 crore, up 5.3 percent from the year-ago period. The Ebit losses of the segment narrowed to Rs 8.5 crore during the quarter from Rs 10.8 crore a year ago.

Jakhar also said that the company's target of Rs 25,000 crore - Rs 30,000 crore in revenue and 9-10 percent EBITDA margin by financial year 2026 remains intact.

On a net basis, Allcargo has turned cash positive after consummation of the transaction with Blackstone. As of December last year, the company had debt of Rs 130 crore. The Blackstone transaction has not only taken the debt away, but also fetched the company cash worth Rs 120 crore. "We have enough cash flow to take care of other acquisitions lined up (GATI)," Jakhar said.