Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati‐Kintetsu Express for Rs 406.7 crore

Earlier this week Allcargo Logistics disclosed that its subsidiary Transindia Real Estate Ltd, will be selling the Jhajjar logistics park and 10 percent in other parks to global private equity giant Blackstone.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of a 30 percent stake in Gati‐Kintetsu Express (GKEPL) for a total of Rs 406.71 crore. Allcargo acquired 1.5 lakh equity shares of GKEPL.

The largest integrated logistics player in the private sector, Allcargo Logistics, and its subsidiary Gati together hold a 100 percent stake in Gati‐Kintetsu Express, as Gati owns a 70 percent stake in the company.

As per the acquisition deal, Allcargo Logistics will buy a total of 1.3 lakh equity shares of Gati‐Kintetsu Express, equating to a 26 percent stake in the company from KWE‐Kintetsu World Express (S), along with a 4 percent stake or 20,000 equity shares from KWE Kintetsu Express India.

The deal has been completed following the lines of the sales and purchase agreement (SPA) signed between the companies back in March 2023.

The acquisitions mark and fall in line with Allcargo Logistics’ strategy for boosting the high growth opportunities in the contract as well as logistics businesses in the country.

It will also bring ease to the existing corporate structure, Allcargo said.

“The SPA will help us enhance service delivery capabilities to make further progress and usher in the next phase of growth. Going forward, we expect a stronger synergy between contract logistics and express distribution to further strengthen the group’s position in the domestic logistics space,” said the Founder and Chairman of Allcargo Group, Shashi Kiran Shetty.

The logistics park in Jhajjar will be sold at an enterprise value of approximately Rs 625 crore, the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Wednesday, June 7.

Shares of Allcargo Logistics are trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 295.60.