Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati‐Kintetsu Express for Rs 406.7 crore

Earlier this week Allcargo Logistics disclosed that its subsidiary Transindia Real Estate Ltd, will be selling the Jhajjar logistics park and 10 percent in other parks to global private equity giant Blackstone.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of a 30 percent stake in Gati‐Kintetsu Express (GKEPL) for a total of Rs 406.71 crore. Allcargo acquired 1.5 lakh equity shares of GKEPL.

The largest integrated logistics player in the private sector, Allcargo Logistics, and its subsidiary Gati together hold a 100 percent stake in Gati‐Kintetsu Express, as Gati owns a 70 percent stake in the company.

As per the acquisition deal, Allcargo Logistics will buy a total of 1.3 lakh equity shares of Gati‐Kintetsu Express, equating to a 26 percent stake in the company from KWE‐Kintetsu World Express (S), along with a 4 percent stake or 20,000 equity shares from KWE Kintetsu Express India.