Allcargo buys out partners stake in Contract Logistics for Rs 373 crore, to sell non-core business

Allcargo Logistics has decided to acquire the remaining 38.87 percent stake from its partners in Contract Logistics for an enterprise value of Rs 373 crore.

With this acquisition, Allcargo will now own 100 percent stake in Contract Logistics. The deal will also set the path ahead for synergies with the express business under Gati.

Allcargo had first acquired stake in Contract Logistics in 2016 and the acquisition price is based on the agreement signed with ACCI JV partners back then. "With tremendous growth in this business over the years, this proves to be a highly value accretive acquisition," the company said.

The Contract Logistics business is engaged in managing inventories and providing third-party supply chain solutions to marquee Indian and International customers across chemical, auto, e-commerce and other industries. The business has a total space of over 5 million square feet, across 69 warehouse locations in India and reported an operating profit of Rs 31 crore in the December quarter.

Allcargo's management said that the acquisition will result in more synergies between contract logistics and express distribution to further strengthen the group's position. "Post demerger of Allcargo Terminals and TransIndia, which has already received NCLT approval, the company shall now have two distinct business segments under International Supply Chain and Express & Contract Logistics," Allcargo founder and chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty said in the media statement.

Additionally, the board has also approved the sale of its smaller non-core customs clearance business wherein it will sell its 61.13 percent stake for an enterprise value of nearly Rs 42 crore.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 last month, Allcargo's Chief Strategy Officer Ravi Jakhar said that the company has been growing market share and will continue to do so. He said that while he expects some sluggishness in volumes during the January to March quarter, a rebound will take place starting April.

Jakhar also said that the company's target of Rs 25,000 crore - Rs 30,000 crore in revenue and 9-10 percent EBITDA margin by financial year 2026 remains intact.

Shares of Allcargo Logistics are down 7.6 percent so far till date.