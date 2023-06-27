CNBC TV18
All PF dues will be cleared, EPFO board member assures Byju’s employees
By Moneycontrol News Jun 27, 2023 12:20:58 PM IST (Published)

Data officially sourced through the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) suggested that the majority of employees were yet to get their PF payments for April and May, though the company had been deducting the PF portion from the salary every month.

Raghunathan KE, an EPFO Board member representing employers, tried to allay fears among Byju's employees, stating that all provident fund (PF) dues would be cleared.

“Byju's employees need not worry about their PF dues. Their social security custodian, the EPFO, will ensure they get their hard-earned money back,” Raghunathan told Moneycontrol in a telephonic conversation.
“When such a matter comes to the notice of the EPFO, it duly examines further into it. The company will also be given a reasonable time to present their side. The EPFO's responsibility is to make sure the employer survives and the employees don't lose their employment, but at the same time, they get their dues of savings,” he said.
