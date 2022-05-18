Alibaba, Antfin sell entire 43% stake in Paytm Mall for Rs 42 crore

According to the filing, Paytm E-commerce, the parent firm of Paytm Mall, bought a 28.34 percent stake of Alibaba and a 14.98 percent stake held by Antfin (The Netherlands).

Chinese company Alibaba and its affiliate Antfin has sold their entire stake in Paytm Mall for Rs 42 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The exit transaction values Paytm Mall at around Rs 103 crore.
Paytm Mall has raised around $800 million from several investors, including Alibaba, Ant Financial, and SoftBank. No immediate comments were received from Paytm Mall on this transaction.
