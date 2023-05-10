Alembic Pharma’s Vadodara unit receives establishment inspection report from US FDA

US FDA issues an establishment inspection report (EIR) to an establishment subject to US FDA inspection when the agency decides to close the inspection.
Alembic Pharma received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection carried out by them at company's Solid Oral Formulation Facility (F-4) at Jarod, Vadodara.
The USFDA conducted an inspection at the Jarod unit from December 8 to December 16, 2022. This was a pre-approval inspection to cover Solid Oral drug products for which ANDAs were filed by the company with USFDA. The company had also started receiving approvals for manufactured at this facility.
US FDA issues an establishment inspection report (EIR) to an establishment subject to US FDA inspection when the agency decides to close the inspection.
Alembic has a total of five drug product manufacturing facilities and two drug substance manufacturing facilities. All these facilities are inspected and accepted by USFDA.
The Solid Oral Formulation Facility (F-4) unit was issued five procedural observations back in December 2022 by the USFDA awaiting a response on it, Pranav Amin of Alembic Pharma had told CNBC-TV18 on May 8.
In April, US FDA issued Form 483 with two minor procedural observations for Alembic Pharma’s injectable and ophthalmic facility (F-3) in Karkhadi.
Alembic Pharma’s January-March Quarter earnings were marginally better than estimates. The company's US business continued to slow down on a sequential basis. Shares of the company have opened in the green in today’s trade and is trading near the flatline.
Also Read: The Fevicol Elephant has a new family member
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Karnataka Election 2023: A decisive mandate is a wish that parties make from the voter in Karnataka today
May 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why AI has spooked Hollywood writers and which of your favourite shows will be impacted
May 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale
May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Here's how the waterfall mechanism of IBC ousts priority for workers’ dues
May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read