Alembic Pharma’s Vadodara unit receives establishment inspection report from US FDA

US FDA issues an establishment inspection report (EIR) to an establishment subject to US FDA inspection when the agency decides to close the inspection.

Alembic Pharma received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection carried out by them at company's Solid Oral Formulation Facility (F-4) at Jarod, Vadodara.

The USFDA conducted an inspection at the Jarod unit from December 8 to December 16, 2022. This was a pre-approval inspection to cover Solid Oral drug products for which ANDAs were filed by the company with USFDA. The company had also started receiving approvals for manufactured at this facility.

