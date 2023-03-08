Alembic Pharma gets final USFDA approval for hypertension treatment drug

As of date, Alembic Pharma has a total of 183 ANDA approvals, which includes 160 final approvals and 23 tentative ones.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules USP 1 mg, 2 mg, and 5 mg.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Women's Day 2023: Female voter percentage, gender focused policies on a rise, but it isn't enough
Mar 8, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Women's Day 2023: A wealth management expert explains why do we need women fund managers
Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Women’s Day 2023: Do you know! 66% Indian woman not comfortable sharing menopause-related health issues with family
Mar 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Enabling Education-3: There are the skills that an employee or a student should possess in this world
Mar 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
An Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) contains data, which is submitted to the FDA for review and potential approval of a generic drug product.
The approved drug is the therapeutic equivalent to the reference listed drug product - Minipress Capsules, 1 mg, 2 mg and 5 mg, of Pfizer Inc.
Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules are used in the treatment of hypertension and lower blood pressure.
The drugs had an estimated market size of $50 million for the 12-month period that ended in December 2022, according to the IQVIA data.
As of date, Alembic Pharma has a total of 183 ANDA approvals, which includes 160 final approvals and 23 tentative ones.
Shares of Alembic Pharma had recovered from a 52-week low on Monday after the company had received final approval from the US drug regulator for a colon cancer injection. The Fluorouracil Injection has an estimated market size of $5 million for twelve months ending December 2022 according to IQVIA.
Last week, the Vadodara-based drugmaker announced that it will be taking an impairment charge of Rs 1,150.43 crore pertaining to its three under-construction manufacturing plants in Gujarat.
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals are trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 521.85.
First Published: Mar 8, 2023 10:33 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!