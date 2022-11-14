Homebusiness newscompanies news

Alembic Pharma gets fourth approval from the US drug regulator in a month

Alembic Pharma gets fourth approval from the US drug regulator in a month

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Alembic Pharma has a cumulative total of 176 ANDA approvals including 152 final approvals from USFDA.

Recommended Articles

View All

FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

IST6 Min(s) Read

Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

IST4 Min(s) Read

Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages

IST2 Min(s) Read

Are big fat Indian weddings back? Vendors rejoice as post-pandemic sales soar even as inflation pinches

IST7 Min(s) Read

Alembic Pharma received its fourth drug approval from the USFDA over the last month on Monday.
The drugmaker received final approval from the regulator for its Cyclophosphamide Capsules, 25 mg and 50 mg.
The product is the theraputic equivalent to Cyclophosphamide Capsules, 25 mg and 50 mg, of Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and is used in the treatment of malignant diseases and minimal change nephrotic syndrome in children.

Cyclophosphamide Capsules, which belong to the class of medicines called alkylating agents, are used for treatment of cancer patients. The drug is used in chemotherapy and to suppress the immune system.

Cyclophosphamide Capsules, 25 mg and 50 mg, have an estimated market size of $8 million for 12 months ended September 2022 according to IQVIA data.

Earlier this month, Alembic Pharmaceuticals had received approval from the USFDA for Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP,  Glycopyrrolate Injection USP and for Mesalamine Extended capsule.

Alembic Pharma has a cumulative total of 176 ANDA approvals including 152 final approvals from USFDA.

Shares of Alembic Pharma ended little changed at Rs 640 on Monday.
Also Read: Alembic Pharma shares surge on second USFDA nod for General Sterile facility

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Alembic Pharma

Previous Article

Unseasonal rains hit chemical and fertilizer sector: Deepak Fertilizers

Next Article

Info Edge says IT hiring will slowly return to normal while non-IT hiring is strong