According to a statement, the company's Indian formulations business grew by 11 percent to Rs 549 crores in the September quarter, while its US generics business grew by 20 percent to Rs 418 crores. In the quarter, APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) grew by 23 percent at Rs 294 crores.

Alembic Pharma reported a 22.9 percent drop in net profit for the July-September quarter at Rs 133.35 crore as compared to the corresponding period a year ago. RK Baheti, CFO, Alembic Pharmaceutical told CNBC-TV18 that the lower-than-expected performance was because the US margins have been under pressure.

“The margins are under pressure primarily because US generic business is under pressure. And that is not for us only that is almost for the entire industry, except companies which have some strong speciality products,” he said.

The company's revenue for the second quarter stood at Rs 1,475 crore while EBITDA came in at Rs 1,322 crore. Baheti says that the company hopes to outperform in the domestic market to sustain growth.

“The domestic business is growing and it is growing as per plans. We have grown a decent 11 percent,” he ssaid.

Baheti further added that the company would be happy with $45-50 m revenue in the US every quarter.

“We do not give product-wise details or breakup, but we have generally indicated in the past that we will be happy with about USD 45-50 million of revenue per quarter in the US, and then Europe, Australia and other markets chip in,” he said.

