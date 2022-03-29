AkzoNobel's India HR head Anushree Singh elevated to a global role

Paints and coatings maker AkzoNobel India Ltd on Tuesday said its HR Head for India sub-continent Anushree Singh has been elevated to a global role.

Singh will take on a new mandate as Global Project Manager for Employer Value Proposition (EVP) at AkzoNobel effectively from April 1, 2022, said a statement from AkzoNobel India.

In her new role, Singh will work closely with AkzoNobel's Executive Committee members and Global HR Leadership Team.

Her key priorities will be to define and roll-out an EVP that resounds with the company's purpose-driven culture, it said.