Managing director Ravinder Takkar will be replaced by Akshaya Moondra, Vodafone Idea's current CFO, as CEO for a period of three years.

Ravinder Takkar’s term as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) will end on August 18. Following Balesh Sharma's resignation on August 19, 2019, he was named MD and CEO for a term of three years.

Takkar shall continue serving as a non-executive and non-independent director.

