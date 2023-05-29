Ajio to offer exclusive deals in its Big Bold Sale, early access begins May 28

The sale promises discounts ranging from 50 percent to 90 percent, with exclusive deals on top brands. SBI Credit and Debit Card holders can enjoy an additional 10 percent off on their purchases.
Indian fashion e-tailer AJIO on Monday, May 29, announced its highly anticipated event — the Big Bold Sale (BBS) — set to kick off on June 1, 2023. In collaboration with Adidas and Melorra, AJIO is offering customers early access for a limited period of 6 hours daily starting from May 28, 2023.
During the BBS, customers across 19,000+ pin codes throughout India will have the opportunity to shop from a selection of over 1.3 million curated fashion styles offered by 5000+ brands, the company informed in a statement.
The sale promises discounts ranging from 50 percent to 90 percent, with exclusive deals on top brands. SBI Credit and Debit Card holders can enjoy an additional 10 percent off on their purchases.
Top brands such as Adidas, Nike, Puma, Superdry, GAP, and Levis will be featured, along with many others.
To make the sale even more enticing, AJIO is offering exciting rewards for top shoppers.
Every 6 hours, lucky customers have a chance to win prizes like the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple MacBook Air, gold worth INR 1 lakh, and a Samsung S23. In addition, the top three shoppers throughout the sale will have an opportunity to win gold worth Rs 3 lakh each.
Furthermore, AJIO's 'Fashion's Most Wanted' campaign film, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati, will be released on May 31. The film showcases the pair on the run while showcasing the world's biggest brands. The campaign will be featured across various platforms, including TV, OTTs, social media, digital platforms, print, and radio.
Customers can also look forward to additional perks during the BBS, such as Super Hours with irresistible deals, assured gifts for purchases totaling Rs 4,999 or more, extra discounts on prepaid transactions, and the opportunity to earn AJIO points and RelianceOne points for every purchase.
