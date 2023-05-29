English
    Ajio to offer exclusive deals in its Big Bold Sale, early access begins May 28

    The sale promises discounts ranging from 50 percent to 90 percent, with exclusive deals on top brands. SBI Credit and Debit Card holders can enjoy an additional 10 percent off on their purchases.

    Indian fashion e-tailer AJIO on Monday, May 29, announced its highly anticipated event — the Big Bold Sale (BBS) — set to kick off on June 1, 2023. In collaboration with Adidas and Melorra, AJIO is offering customers early access for a limited period of 6 hours daily starting from May 28, 2023.

    During the BBS, customers across 19,000+ pin codes throughout India will have the opportunity to shop from a selection of over 1.3 million curated fashion styles offered by 5000+ brands, the company informed in a statement.
    The sale promises discounts ranging from 50 percent to 90 percent, with exclusive deals on top brands. SBI Credit and Debit Card holders can enjoy an additional 10 percent off on their purchases.
    Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

