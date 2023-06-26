CNBC TV18
Ajanta Pharma's Gujarat plant gets zero observations from USFDA, shares see profit booking at higher levels

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 3:49:06 PM IST (Published)

Exports constitute around 30 percent of Ajanta Pharma’s business and within the export markets the US contributes nearly 30 percent total sales in foreign countries.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma jumped as much as 4 percent on Monday before giving up all the gains to end little changed after the company's Dahej formulations facility received zero observations from the USFDA.

The formulation facility at Dahej in Gujarat was inspected by the USFDA team between June 19-23, 2023.
At the end of the inspection, no Form 483 was issued to us, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges.
X