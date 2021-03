Bharti Airtel said it will acquire an additional 3.3 per cent stake in special purpose vehicle Avaada MHBuldhana that has been formed for owning and operating a captive power plant. The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led firm has earlier acquired 5.2 per cent stake in Avaada MHBuldhana for Rs 4.55 crore in an all-cash deal.