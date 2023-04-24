Airtel partners with Secure Meters to deploy narrow band-powered smart metres in Bihar

Under the partnership, the telecommunications services provider, Bharti Airtel will deploy narrow band (NB-IoT) services to power 1.3 million homes in Bihar via a smart metre solution. The company says that this deployment will be India’s first NB-IoT solution on a narrow band with a fall-back option that will work on 2G and 4G and ensure real-time connectivity and uninterrupted transfer of critical data.

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced that it has partnered with Secure Meters to deploy narrow band (NB-IoT) powered smart metres in Bihar.

NB-IoT is a low-power, wide area, radio network technology developed by 3GPP, which enables a wide variety of IoT devices and services including smart metres.

3rd generation partnership project (3GPP) is a broad term for numerous standards set by organisations that develop protocols for mobile telecommunications.

Bharti Airtel says that its NB-IoT platform is future-ready and is scalable to 5G. Airtel’s NB-IoT proposition also includes its advanced IoT platform ‘The Airtel IoT Hub’ which has been customised to suit the needs of advance metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs).

Its Enterprise grade Feasibility Tool helps AMISPs plan their metre deployments better. Other functionalities include customer life cycle management and advanced analytics tools like diagnostics, live sessions check, and real-time data usage among others.

Airtel’s network is ready for pan India NB-IoT deployment. It is designed for superior coverage to address the specific needs of the IoT market.

