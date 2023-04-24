Airtel partners with Secure Meters to deploy narrow band-powered smart metres in Bihar

2 Min(s) Read
Under the partnership, the telecommunications services provider, Bharti Airtel will deploy narrow band (NB-IoT) services to power 1.3 million homes in Bihar via a smart metre solution. The company says that this deployment will be India’s first NB-IoT solution on a narrow band with a fall-back option that will work on 2G and 4G and ensure real-time connectivity and uninterrupted transfer of critical data.
Bharti Airtel on Monday announced that it has partnered with Secure Meters to deploy narrow band (NB-IoT) powered smart metres in Bihar.
Recommended ArticlesView All
New US Ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti to pave the way for a stronger partnership
Apr 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun
Apr 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Earth Day 2023: Investing in the planet with sustainable choices
Apr 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Earth Day 2023 — India Inc needs to work on climate and environmental literacy
Apr 22, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Under the partnership, the telecommunications services provider, Airtel will deploy narrow band (NB-IoT) services to power 1.3 million homes in Bihar via a smart metre solution. The company says that this deployment will be India’s first NB-IoT solution on a narrow band with a fall-back option that will work on 2G and 4G and ensure real-time connectivity and uninterrupted transfer of critical data.
NB-IoT is a low-power, wide area, radio network technology developed by 3GPP, which enables a wide variety of IoT devices and services including smart metres.
Also Read: Century Textiles arm buys land parcel in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill with revenue potential of over Rs 600 crore
3rd generation partnership project (3GPP) is a broad term for numerous standards set by organisations that develop protocols for mobile telecommunications.
Bharti Airtel says that its NB-IoT platform is future-ready and is scalable to 5G. Airtel’s NB-IoT proposition also includes its advanced IoT platform ‘The Airtel IoT Hub’ which has been customised to suit the needs of advance metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs).
Its Enterprise grade Feasibility Tool helps AMISPs plan their metre deployments better. Other functionalities include customer life cycle management and advanced analytics tools like diagnostics, live sessions check, and real-time data usage among others.
Airtel’s network is ready for pan India NB-IoT deployment. It is designed for superior coverage to address the specific needs of the IoT market.
Shares of Bharti Airtel were trading 0.75 percent lower at Rs 759.45 per share at 2.13pm on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Also Read: Banking sector witnesses strong deposit growth and increased credit activity, best money supply growth in 25 fortnights
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!