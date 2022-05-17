Airtel appoints Shyamal Mukherjee and PK Sinha as independent directors

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shyamal Mukherjee and PK Sinha as independent directors on its board. Their appointments are subject to the shareholders' approval at the company's annual general meeting.

"On behalf of the Board, I welcome PK Sinha and Shyamal Mukherjee and their valuable experience will add immense value to Airtel's growth journey," Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Chairman of Bharti Airtel, said.

He said these appointments are made with a long term view — to make the board future-ready, address the long-term requirements of the company and ensure a smooth transition in key board positions.

Mukherjee is PwC India's former Chairman and senior partner. He started his journey with the company in 1984 and became a partner nine years later. He has also held the roles of Leader of India Tax practice, brand and strategy leader at PwC. Mukherjee also serves as an independent director on the ITC Ltd board and is a member of its audit committee.

PK Sinha, a retired IAS officer, served as the Cabinet Secretary for over four years, following which he moved to the Prime Minister's Office. He retired from the PMO after completing 44 years of service to the nation. "He has been a Government nominee Director in numerous major Public Sector Undertakings and is well versed with the principles of healthy corporate governance," the company said in a statement.

The company said that DK Mittal, a retired IAS officer, would take over as lead independent director from September 26, 2022, after the retirement of the present lead independent director Manish Kejriwal on September 25.

The company also said that Shishir Priyadarshi would be leaving the board, with effect from October 31.

"Airtel takes pride in having one of the most distinguished board of directors that is committed to high standards of corporate governance," the company's chairman said, following which he thanked Kejriwal and Priyadarshi for their "tremendous contribution to Airtel."