Homebusiness newscompanies news

Airtel acquires 8% stake in Bengaluru-based startup Lemnisk

Airtel acquires 8% stake in Bengaluru-based startup Lemnisk

2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 20, 2022 5:31:37 PM IST (Published)

The acquisition was done under Airtel's StartUp Accelerator Program. Airtel and Lemnisk will work together to build and secure the world’s largest customer data platform across the telecom major's various digital businesses.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

IST3 Min(s) Read

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

IST3 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Airtelstartup accelerator programme

Previous Article

State-of-the-art tech solutions needed for security at airports: Parliamenty panel

Next Article

After IndiGo & GoFirst, Akasa Air announces flights from Mopa airport