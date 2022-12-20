Airtel acquires 8% stake in Bengaluru-based startup Lemnisk

The acquisition was done under Airtel's StartUp Accelerator Program. Airtel and Lemnisk will work together to build and secure the world’s largest customer data platform across the telecom major's various digital businesses.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday, December 20, said the company has acquired an 8 percent stake in Lemnisk (Immensitas Private Ltd) under Airtel's StartUp Accelerator Program. The deal is subject to all applicable statutory approvals.

"Acquisition of shares of Investee company is being done at mutually agreed pre money enterprise valuation. The said valuation is not disclosed herein due to reasons of confidentiality," Airtel said in an exchange filing.

Lemnisk is a Bengaluru-based startup that offers real-time marketing automation and a secure customer data platform (CDP) capable of orchestrating one-to-one personalisation and cross-channel customer journeys at a scale that increases conversions, retention, and growth for enterprises.

Airtel and Lemnisk will work together to build the world’s largest CDP platform. This will be done across Airtel’s digital businesses including adtech (Airtel Ads), digital entertainment (Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream) and digital marketplace (Airtel Thanks App).

In the future, Airtel plans to offer this service to its enterprise customers through Airtel IQ, which is the world’s first network-integrated cloud platform as a service (CPaaS). The platform will offer enterprises an opportunity to create a nimble, scalable, and omnichannel engagement for its customers.

Speaking about the investment, Adarsh Nair, CEO of Airtel Digital, said Lemnisk's real-time marketing automation engine is a natural fit for the company, where over 350 million customers interact with brands daily through multiple touch points.

The Airtel Startup Accelerator Program, a part of Airtel Digital, invests in early-stage startups working on technologies that add strategic value to Airtel’s business offerings. The programme gives startups the opportunity to deploy their technologies and applications at a massive scale, which includes 350 million-plus retail customers and one million-plus businesses.

Subra Krishnan, Co-Founder and CEO of Lemnisk, said Airtel’s ambition aligns with his company's vision to offer a single frictionless platform to super large enterprises that both organise and activates high volume and high-velocity data.