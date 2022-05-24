Airbnb to shut domestic business in China from July 30

By AP  IST (Published)
Mini

Airbnb Inc. decided to stop representing short-term rental properties in China and said, "We have made the difficult decision to refocus our efforts in China on outbound travel and suspend our homes and Experiences of Hosts in China, starting from July 30, 2022."

Airbnb Inc. announced Tuesday it will stop representing short-term rental properties in China and focus its business in the country on serving Chinese tourists looking for lodgings abroad.
Airbnb joins a series of foreign internet companies including Yahoo Inc. and eBay Inc. that pulled out of China after running into fierce local competition and regulatory barriers.
ALSO READ | Airbnb to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free
"We have made the difficult decision to refocus our efforts in China on outbound travel and suspend our homes and Experiences of Hosts in China, starting from July 30, 2022," said the chief strategy officer of Airbnb China, Nathan Blecharczyk, in a statement on its social media account.
Landlords represented by Airbnb have had more than 25 million guest arrivals since 2016, according to Blecharczyks statement.
ALSO READ | Airbnb aims to raise roughly $3 billion in IPO: Sources
The Chinese government has blocked foreign tourists from visiting since the pandemic hit in early 2020 and has told the Chinese public to avoid foreign travel that isn't essential for business or study.
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
Tags
Previous Article

Sri Lanka fuel prices hikes: petrol touches all-time high of Rs 420, diesel Rs 400 per litre

Next Article

Oil prices inch lower on concerns over recession, China COVID curbs