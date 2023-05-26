Further talking about Air India’s new policy with respect to privilege leaves for both permanent and full-term contract staff from the next financial year to align the policy with "prevailing market conditions" Wilson said that for those superannuating in the next two financial years i.e., FY 2023-24 and 2024-25, the airline will be now able to meet the request to defer the policy.

Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson on Friday apprised the airline's employees about the next phase of AI's transformation plan and the New Revenue Management System.

Wilson said that from now through June, he and the Vihaan.AI management from Vihan the team will be travelling to cities around the country to meet more and more employees to share details on what is being worked on and to seek suggestions.

Air India recently concluded the first phase of its transformation plan under the Vihaan.AI mission that was launched last September. The airline has listed its achievements in the last seven months across the board and what it aims to achieve in the second phase of the plan.

Wilson also mentioned the new revenue management system that will make Air India’s pricing and revenue management capabilities at par with other tier-1 airlines.

Talking about the on-time performance Wilson said that there is steady improvement in aircraft reliability, hence, the company aims to top the on-time performance charts in the months ahead.

Domestic airlines carried a record 12.9 million passengers in April, up by over 12 percent compared to the corresponding month of 2018 and by 17 percent from the same month in 2019, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation data.

Akasa Air, India’s youngest airline, posted the best performance in punctuality for the second consecutive month with an on-time performance of 94 percent, followed by Air India at 91.1 percent.

Talking about Air India’s new policy with respect to privilege leaves for both permanent and full-term contract staff from the next financial year to align the policy with "prevailing market conditions" Wilson said that for those superannuating in the financial years FY24 and 2025, the airline will be now able to meet the request to defer the policy.

In March, Air India informed that from April 1, Privilege Leave (PL) accumulation limit for all employees will be 60 days in a particular financial year.

Earlier permanent employees could accumulate or encash up to 300 PLs. In the case of fixed-term contract employees -- pilots, cabin crew and ground staff -- there is no leave encashment option.

While a pilot is entitled to accumulate 150 PLs, cabin crew and ground staff can accumulate only 60 PLs.

The airline as of March had around 11,000 employees, including flying and non-flying staff.