English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAir India’s pricing will soon be at par with that of other tier 1 airlines, says CEO Campbell Wilson

    Air India’s pricing will soon be at par with that of other tier-1 airlines, says CEO Campbell Wilson

    Air India’s pricing will soon be at par with that of other tier-1 airlines, says CEO Campbell Wilson
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Daanish Anand  May 26, 2023 2:17:28 PM IST (Published)

    Further talking about Air India’s new policy with respect to privilege leaves for both permanent and full-term contract staff from the next financial year to align the policy with "prevailing market conditions" Wilson said that for those superannuating in the next two financial years i.e., FY 2023-24 and 2024-25, the airline will be now able to meet the request to defer the policy.

    Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson on Friday apprised the airline's employees about the next phase of AI's transformation plan and the New Revenue Management System.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    Wilson said that from now through June, he and the Vihaan.AI management from Vihan the team will be travelling to cities around the country to meet more and more employees to share details on what is being worked on and to seek suggestions.
    Air India recently concluded the first phase of its transformation plan under the Vihaan.AI mission that was launched last September. The airline has listed its achievements in the last seven months across the board and what it aims to achieve in the second phase of the plan.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X