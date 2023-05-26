Further talking about Air India’s new policy with respect to privilege leaves for both permanent and full-term contract staff from the next financial year to align the policy with "prevailing market conditions" Wilson said that for those superannuating in the next two financial years i.e., FY 2023-24 and 2024-25, the airline will be now able to meet the request to defer the policy.

Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson on Friday apprised the airline's employees about the next phase of AI's transformation plan and the New Revenue Management System.

Live Tv

Loading...

Wilson said that from now through June, he and the Vihaan.AI management from Vihan the team will be travelling to cities around the country to meet more and more employees to share details on what is being worked on and to seek suggestions.

Air India recently concluded the first phase of its transformation plan under the Vihaan.AI mission that was launched last September. The airline has listed its achievements in the last seven months across the board and what it aims to achieve in the second phase of the plan.