Air India incident: Delhi Police on hunt for 35-year-old who peed on co-passenger, FIR lodged

Air India incident: The accused, who allegedly urinated on a woman on Air India flight on November 26, was identified as Shankar Mishra.

The Delhi Police has booked a man who allegedly urinated on a co-passenger seated in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi. An FIR was registered against the accused, Shankar Mishra, under IPC sections 354 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage modesty), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman), 510 (appears in any public place in the state of intoxication), and 23 Indian Aircraft Rules.

A woman alleged that a man, in an inebriated condition, peed on her and her luggage while on a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26. The woman passenger had later written to Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, informing him about the incident, post which Air India launched an investigation, a News18 Hindi report said.

In her letter, she alleged that the flight crew took no action and that the man was allowed to walk off after the plane landed in Delhi.

Taking action against the accused a month after the incident, Air India said it had banned the man from flying with Air India for a maximum of 30 days, the maximum permitted to do so unilaterally. The airline also reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for further action.

Sources in the Delhi Police said an FIR was filed in connection with the incident on January 5. No arrests made so far, but a team of Delhi police has been sent to Mumbai to trace the accused, Mishra. "Teams have been sent to multiple locations to track the suspect," they said.

Shekhar Mishra, 35, is a resident of Mira Road. "The Delhi Police has called all crew members of Air India on that flight. Details of passengers sitting around the complainant have also been sought. If the accused is not found, Delhi police could issue a lookout circular," sources said.