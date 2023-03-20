Breaking News
X
OROP scheme: SC directs Centre to pay Armed Forces arrears by April 30
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAir India CEO says refurbishment of existing aircraft and restoration of grounded planes is slower than expected

Air India CEO says refurbishment of existing aircraft and restoration of grounded planes is slower than expected

Air India CEO says refurbishment of existing aircraft and restoration of grounded planes is slower than expected
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMMar 20, 2023 12:40:58 PM IST (Published)

AIR India CEO aspires to make Air Asia among the top five airlines globally, while the Tata group company makes further investments in in Air India to reduce shortfall in cabin crew.

At the ongoing CAPA India Aviation Summit, Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO says privatization and turnaround of Air India at the same time is unprecedented in aviation. To elucidate on the developments in the airline since its privatization, he says that more than 20 grounded aircrafts were restored to service and the all the grounded wide body aircrafts will be restored in the next few months. However, the refurbishment of existing aircraft and restoration of grounded planes is slower than expected due to supply chain issues.

Recommended Articles

View All
This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector

ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector

Mar 20, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual

Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual

Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Asset-Liability Mismatch: NPA is fairly well understood but the bankers’ other nightmare isn’t

Asset-Liability Mismatch: NPA is fairly well understood but the bankers’ other nightmare isn’t

Mar 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The airline is looking at further hiring, as its on-time performance is affected due to a shortfall in cabin crew. For this, it made investments in training academy for pilots, cabin crew and is confident that it shall be able to deploy and induct the talent it requires.
Furthermore, Tata Business Excellence team is diagnosing the strengths and weaknesses of each business and acknowledges that Air India has lot more work to do to get more females into the workforce. Currently the airline is consolidating 63 Air India premises into a single campus in Gurgaon and has greater aspirations for Air Asia in trying to make it one of the five best airlines globally.
Also read: Air India offers voluntary retirement to non-flying staff, nearly 2,100 employees eligible to avail VRS
(Edited by : Vahishta Unwalla)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Air AsiaAir IndiaaviationCampbell Wilson

Previous Article

Credit Sussie's 9,000 job cuts are just the beginning of the layoffs

Next Article

The current Credit Suisse crisis is the culmination of many scandals

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X