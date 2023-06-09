CNBC TV18
AIIB backs India's impact focused fund Lok Capital Fund IV, commits $25 million

By Jescilia Karayamparambil  Jun 9, 2023 5:32:23 PM IST (Published)

With a target size of up to $200 million, Lok Capital IV LLC invests in early and growth-stage companies. It has raised commitments of around $100 million to augment financing for infrastructure and related services across the market.

Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has committed up to $25 million to Lok Capital IV LLC. The fund is a closed-end private equity fund experienced in impact investment.

This is the multilateral development bank’s first pure impact-focused investment in India — expanding the diversification of AIIB’s portfolio and complementing its partnerships with more traditional private equity funds.
The fund might look at 18 to 20 investments in target sectors with focus areas having limited and manageable Environmental and Social Risks and negative impacts.
X