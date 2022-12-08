AI-based neurotech company MindMaze partners with US-based Vibra healthcare to expand global reach

Founded by a neuroscientist of Indian origin, MindMaze is a global pioneer in the development of AI-driven neurotechnology, while US-based Vibra Healthcare operates over 90 specialty hospitals as well as transitional care units, facilities across 19 states in the country.

MindMaze, the Hinduja Group backed Unicorn on Thursday announced its partnership with Vibra Healthcare of the US to deploy its digital health technology platforms MindPod and MindMotion GO in-clinic and at-home for patients within select Vibra hospitals

Founded by a neuroscientist of Indian origin, MindMaze is a global pioneer in Hinduja Group the development of AI-driven neurotechnology, while US-based Vibra Healthcare operates over 90 specialty hospitals as well as transitional care units, facilities across 19 states in the country. Nearly 100 million Americans are afflicted by a neurological disease.

Founder, Chairman and CEO of MindMaze, Dr Tej Tadi said that MindMaze is focused on providing clinicians with powerful, digitally-enabled, cutting-edge tools, while also empowering patients and their families with easy-to-use, engaging and accessible solutions.

“MindMaze is committed to redefining neuro recovery across the continuum of care through the development of evidence-driven solutions for patients with serious neurological conditions. In Vibra, we have found a world-class partner with both the commitment and true capability to deliver a step-change in brain health as well as meaningful improvements in patient outcomes,” he added.

The company, in a statement said that MindMaze delivers novel software-based interventions and assessments for neurological diseases like Stroke/ Traumatic Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury, and Parkinsons’ disease, etc. as well as capabilities that monitor and measure patient function during the long-term management of chronic diseases. The use of game-based digital therapies makes rehabilitation more engaging with vastly improved outcomes over traditional/current protocols.

Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vibra Healthcare, Brad Hollinger said, ”MindMaze has impressed our team not just with the power of their technological capabilities, but also with their experience in deploying real-world care pathways for patients with Stroke and other neurological conditions in countries around the world.”

With its presence in over 15 countries, MindMaze is an AI based company which provides neurotherapeutic solutions for brain health and recovery. The company has two core divisions, Healthcare and Labs – working collaboratively at the intersection of neuroscience, bio-sensing, engineering, mixed reality, and artificial intelligence. The company founded in 2012, has offices in Lausanne, Baltimore, London, Paris and Mumbai.

